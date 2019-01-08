Great Falls housing market 2019

If you’ve been considering purchasing a home, now is the perfect time.

According to Great Falls Realty, 2019 is off to a great start as far as the housing market and is still considered part of the American dream.

The city of Great Falls is highly geared towards agriculture, which believe it or not, plays a huge role in the stability of the housing market.

The reason for this is because the market of agriculture will always be around.

The stability seen in Great falls is also due to the fact that the city doesn’t tend to follow trends, such as price increases.

While we do see growth, it doesn’t happen very quickly.

Overall, it’s safe to say that Great Falls has a stronger housing market than surrounding cities.

“We have never seen where anybody’s lost money. Now we didn’t gain a whole lot but during the housing crash. Missoula, Bozeman, outlying areas did see an actual deficit. Great falls did not,” explained Talbert Bryan, Broker and Owner of Great Falls Realty.

Malmstrom AFB also plays a huge role in the Great Falls housing market.

Without them, Great Falls Realty says the housing market would see a huge decline.

Regardless of the rise in interest rates last year, purchasing a home is still considered a worthy investment.

In fact, Great Falls Realty predicts that 2019 will surpass the number of sales in growth seen in 2018.