Great Falls feeling the effects of a nation wide trucking shortage

While the truck driving industry is slowly growing, it might be safer to say that it is simply playing catch up.

According to alltruckers.com, there are approximately 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S. but for today’s needs, that’s simply not enough.

Great Falls has seen an uptake in imports and exports over the last several years, and while this is great for the economy, a shortage of truck drivers makes it difficult to transport everything that’s needed.

Surprisingly, the reason for a shortage in truckers is all based on the past.

“As far as the shortage goes, I just think it’s a misconception in the industry altogether. You know, the industry used to be, if you look back at the seventies and eighties, you know, the sixties, seventies, and eighties, it was all, drivers used to be on the road for two, three months at a time and no family life and very isolated individuals. But it’s completely changed now,” explains Aaron Corbett, transportation director at Turbo Auto Transport.

Today, truckers are home with their families on a weekly basis, earning a starting salary between $70,000- $100,000.

However, if we don’t see an increase in truckers soon, Aaron warns that anything and everything, including something as small as a gallon of milk, will take a hit and see an increase in price.

If you’re interested in a career change, all it takes is earning your CDL license and you’re ready to go!