GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls College-MSU’s dental clinic expansion project is right on time and on budget as the year winds down, according to Executive Director of Operations Carmen Roberts.

“It’s so neat to be able to see the general shape of the building come together,” Roberts said. “That was a big step.”

Things looked a little iffy with the early snow storms and cold snaps this fall, but the process did not end.

“Guy Tabacco Construction is still confident we’ll be able to make up any lost time and finish in time to be open for the 2021-2022 academic year,” Roberts said. “When the snow hit so early in October, I think we all got a little anxious. And then the second round of storms hit. When the weather warmed back up there was a collective sigh of relief. In the end, we had perfect weather for pouring concrete.”

The expansion, which started this summer, will allow the only dental hygiene program in the state to accept 25 students, up from 18, into the program each year to fill a critical shortage of high-wage jobs. It will also allow graduates of the dental hygiene and dental assisting programs to have experience with the most up to date equipment in a modern dental office setting.

According to Roberts, a lot of front end work by the college, Nelson Architects and Guy Tabacco has also ensured the project is on target for the budget.

The 2019 Montana Legislature approved $4.25 million for the project, and Gov. Steve Bullock signed it into law. The estimated total cost of the project, including furnishings and technology, is $5.25 million.

The college says they will use existing resources as well as raising funds to cover the additional expenses not funded by the legislative appropriation to make up for the difference.

Dr. Susan J. Wolff, CEO/dean of Great Falls College, has worked with the college’s development board to raise about $100,000 so far in gifts and pledges with various naming rights and other opportunities.

“And, of course, with the year end soon upon us, anyone who is looking for an opportunity to sow their money into a good community project, they couldn’t go wrong with this one,” Wolff said. “We are using entirely local crews, and this dental clinic serves the needs of many in our community. In addition to being a teaching clinic for our students, it fills a void by providing care at a reasonable price for members of the public.”

Roberts said she couldn’t be more pleased with the work of the Guy Tabacco crew members who, she says, have been so conscientious to minimize disruptions for students, faculty and staff.

“They are constantly discussing timelines and how to keep noise at a minimum at times that it may interrupt learning,” she said.

“The primary focus right now is getting the exterior structure in place and enclosed,” Roberts said. “Some interior work is also being done, but once we can get the exterior up, it makes working on the interior much more comfortable.”

The expansion will:

- Increase the number of operatories from 18 to 25 and increase the square footage of each operatory from 52 square feet to 115 square feet. The increased square footage will provide a better experience for students and instructors, as well as increase patient comfort and privacy.

- Provide a centralized sterilization station and layout more consistent with what students will experience when they go to work in a dental office.

- Enhance the lab space and expand its capabilities as well as providing more modern x-ray space.

- Enhance patient privacy and comfort in a spacious reception area that will also serve as a study space for dental students when patients are not in clinic.

Anyone interested in learning about naming rights opportunities can contact Wolff at susan.wolff@gfcmsu.edu or call 406-771-4305. To watch the construction on a live web cam, you can go to the college’s home page: www.gfcmsu.edu.