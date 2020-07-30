Graybill hosts public safety round table in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Raph Graybill, Governor Steve Bullock's Chief Legal Counsel and Democratic Nominee for Attorney General, hosted a round table regarding public safety issues in Billings Thursday.

The public meeting covered a list of topics, including the oversight of addiction, mental health, and violent crime in the city. Community leaders voiced their opinions to the former downtown Billings resident, and also discussed potential solutions.

"There is a meaningful path that is backed by science and research about how our community can come together and really help people who are caught up in a cycle of addiction, but at the same time get tough on violent offenders," says Graybill.

Graybill says he will continue to communicate with Billings leadership on how the state can support these issues.