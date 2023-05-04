BILLINGS, Mont. - ZooMontana announced one of their gray wolves, Kali, was humanely euthanized Thursday morning.

According to ZooMontana, Kali had been steadily deteriorating over the last week as her body was slowing down.

“Necropsy results showed signs of pancreatic cancer, which explains the rapid decline. Her birthday was yesterday; she turned 14. It goes without saying, she lived a long and great life here at ZooMontana, a testament to her great care. Our thoughts are with her caretakers. Rest in peace sweet girl,” ZooMontana wrote.

Kali was born in 2009 and came to ZooMontana from NYS Zoo at Thompson Park.