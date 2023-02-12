Harlowton, MT- since the beginning of the 20th century, the Graves Hotel has stood as a monument to both visitors to Harlowtown, and for those who grew up in it.

So, when news broke that the historic hotel was up in flames, those who could help jumped into action.

Like Will Stagner, a member of the Harlowton Volunteer Firefighters, who was called in the help with the fire at the Graves.

Stagner said that he, "got a call early in the morning that something on main street was on fire, so I came down here and it was the graves…”

He continued on to say “when I arrived it was a little bit chaotic, the police had the streets blocked off and then a lot of the volunteer fire fighters were gathered around it trying to put it out. But by then there wasn’t a whole lot anybody could do. It went up pretty quick.”

But like many in Harlowton, Stagner says he is more heartbroken by the loss of the history of the graves, than with the building itself.

He said that "it's been here since 1908 and used to be a big stop for people coming off the railroad and it just got under new ownership a couple years ago and they've done a lot, put a lot of work into it. So, it's a real shame to see it go up."

Authorities say there were no injuries caused by the fire and they believe it began at around 4 in the morning on February the 12th. However, they are unsure what caused the fire at the Graves initially.

Due to the massive size of the Graves, authorities estimate cleaning up the site will be a long process.