Gravel Mine Proposed in Yellowstone County

They're around but not always noticed, and they're an essential part of creating roads and many aspects of landscaping work. We're talking gravel mines.
At the intersection of Wise Ln. and Story Rd. could soon be Yellowstone County's newest gravel mine.
"It's a critical resource for the construction and development industry..." says Zoning Coordinator of City County Planning of Yellowstone County Nicole Cromwell.
Over 116 acres of land have been approved by the Limpp family, who are private land owners, for commercial recreation. The pro's of this operation include providing the materials needed to upkeep the infrastructure of Montana roads highways and landscaping. Cromwell explained to us the details of of the gravel mine, including the con's.
Getting that gravel and sand out of the ground can create noise, it creates traffic, it can create dust if it's not properly done," said Cromwell.
Some residents near the proposed mine pit have expressed concerns about possible groundwater contamination.
We also spoke with Ed Walker of FirstMark Construction who told us a little more about the project.
"The Limpps approached us about building a lake on their property. In order to do that, we'd have a gravel pit for about 10-12 years which is how long we expect to operate the gravel pit. And at the end, there will be a lake that they'll have for their property," Walker said.
With this lake, the Limpp family would use it as a destination spot where weddings or community events could be held.