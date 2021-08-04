BILLINGS, Mont. - If you've been brave enough to get outside in the heat then you've probably heard the chirping of our seasonal grasshopper friends... or more like foes for some Montana farmers.

We spoke with the President of Montana Stockgrowers, Jim Steinbeisser who says grasshoppers thrive in dry and hot climates making them show up in severe numbers in Eastern Montana.

According to Steinbeisser grasshoppers consume a lot of grass making them a nightmare for ranchers.

Prices of crops and beef could also be impacted considering this year's drought has already been difficult on farmers and ranchers who are struggling to grow enough hay for their livestock.

To fight back some ranchers use methods of spraying insecticides on their crops, but Steinbeisser says it can be difficult to do anything about them.

"When you're in a drought situation there is no management that can help with the grasshopper situation, we just got to grin and bear it to the most degree,” says Steinbeisser.

We also had a chance to hear from farmers and ranchers in Eastern Montana.

Cole Hinnaland, a farmer near Circle says he seeded 250 acres of barley and hay last year which was completely eaten by grasshoppers in the spring when they hatched.

Another rancher in Volborg, Ken Gaskill says he is seeing significant forage reduction which is disrupting their grazing strategies.

"Whether or not we can get cows fed through the winter, grasshoppers have reduced the hay population in the state, so we have producers looking to have cattle fed in the Midwest," says Gaskill.

"We're kind of in the same boat as a lot of people out there, we're looking for hay and making phone calls and it seems like it's just getting to be more and more expensive and getting to be further away," says Hinnaland.

Both ranchers want to remind Montanans to continue to support local and small businesses as producers struggle through the drought, the pandemic and even the grasshopper.