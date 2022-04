MILES CITY, Mont. - A grass fire was sparked east of Miles City after a tandem trailer lost a wheel bearing.

Custer County Firefighters report they were dispatched to the fire at mile marker 20 on Highway 12 Thursday afternoon.

Three fire units responded and the fire was contained in 15 minutes.

The fire burned 1.3 acres, which Custer County Firefighters said was due to the lack of grass to burn.

No injuries were reported related to the incident.