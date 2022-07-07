MUSSELSHELL CO., Mont. - A grass fire is being reported on Stillwater Rd. and Highway 87 south.
Not much is currently known about the fire, however, we will share updates as we learn more.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA GOLDEN VALLEY MUSSELSHELL WHEATLAND IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA BIG HORN CARBON PARK STILLWATER SWEET GRASS YELLOWSTONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABSAROKEE, BIG TIMBER, BILLINGS, BRIDGER, COLUMBUS, CROW AGENCY, HARDIN, HARLOWTON, JOLIET, LAVINA, LIVINGSTON, RED LODGE, ROUNDUP, AND RYEGATE.
