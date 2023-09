BILLINGS, Mont.- A grass fire off of I-94, near Pompey's Pillar believed to be caused by equipment failure or spark off of a vehicle driving down the road has been contained, according to Billings PD deputy Leif Olson.

Deputy Olson says the fire was contained within 15 minutes and burned for less than an acre.

Olson also said crews are currently cooling the ground down by spraying water.

This is a developing story.