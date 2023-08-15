BILLINGS, MT- Billings Fire Department is currently fighting a grass fire 10 acres along Highway 87 near Hawthorn Subdivision.

According to Yellowstone County Emergency & General Services, the fire is fast moving, approximately 100 acres and currently at 0% containment.

The fire department is currently evacuating the Longhorn Subdivision.

People are asked to stay away from the area, and not to use drones in or around the area so responders can safely do their job.

Crews will likely be on scene overnight with mop-up anticipated to last over the next few days.

The evacuation center for affected homes is the Independence School.

This is a developing story.