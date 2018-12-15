A grass fire near ExxonMobil along train tracks temporarily closed Lockwood Road near Reynolds Street.

According to Lockwood Fire, the fire was first reported around 12 noon on Saturday.

The cause at this time is believed to be from sparks from a train that recently went past the affected area.

No structures were involved and Lockwood Fire told us the fire covered about 2 acres near Lockwood Road and Reynolds Street.

We were told it took about ten minutes to contain. Lockwood Rd. was quickly reopened once smoke died down.