BILLINGS, MT - Fire crews were called out to a grass fire burning on Billings West End just before noon Sunday.

The fire activity was easily visible from the Scheels parking lot.

The fire reached 3 acres before being put out.

The fire was originally classified as a grass fire but turned into a structure fire when it caught two mobile work sheds on fire.

The fire then extended to a few vehicles that were on the property as well as some debris piles around the area.

Crews were on the scene for about 6 to 8 hours.

The fire is still being investigated.

This is a developing story.