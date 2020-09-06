BILLINGS, MT - Fire crews were called out to a grass fire burning on Billings West End just before noon Sunday.
The fire activity was easily visible from the Scheels parking lot.
The fire reached 3 acres before being put out.
The fire was originally classified as a grass fire but turned into a structure fire when it caught two mobile work sheds on fire.
The fire then extended to a few vehicles that were on the property as well as some debris piles around the area.
Crews were on the scene for about 6 to 8 hours.
The fire is still being investigated.
This is a developing story.