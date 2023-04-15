Helena, Mont., April 14, 2023 – The Montana Community Foundation, Inc. (MCF) announces the opening of the Community Investment Program (CIP), a grant program to support communities in Rosebud, Custer, and Fallon Counties. CIP was established at MCF by Grid United, an independent transmission company that builds new long-distance, interregional transmission lines. CIP will support the three Montana counties where Grid United’s North Plains Connector – a transmission line connecting the U.S. eastern and western electric grids in Montana and North Dakota – will be located.

Grid United is dedicated to partnering with the neighboring communities for North Plains Connector; as a result, CIP funds will support innovative projects that enhance quality of life while strengthening communities in this corner of Eastern Montana.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Montana Community Foundation on the North Plains Connector Community Investment Program,” said Michael Skelly, Chief Executive Officer of Grid United.

“We aim to foster long-term partnerships with the communities in which we develop projects and look forward to helping address community needs in Rosebud, Custer, and Fallon Counties. Through input from local voices, the program hopes to fund innovative projects that enhance the quality of life in North Plains Connector communities.”

Grant applications will open on April 14, 2023, with deadlines on June 1, 2023, and November 1, 2023. Grants will be up to $50,000.

Applicants can apply online at www.mtcf.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant and must be either a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or government entity. Individuals and for-profits are ineligible; however, individuals and for-profits may apply through a fiscal sponsor that is eligible.

Eligible projects must have a broad impact on the quality of life for a significant number of people in Rosebud, Custer, or Fallon County. Ineligible projects include religious, partisan, or sectarian programs along with one-time events that are not part of longer-term economic and community development goals. Grant requests will be reviewed by Community Advisory Committees in Rosebud, Custer, and Fallon Counties.

While grants must be used for projects benefiting communities in Rosebud, Custer, or Fallon County, the grantee organization does not need to be based within these areas. Only one application is allowed per organization.

“What an impactful gesture by Grid United to provide these funds through their new Community Investment Program in Rosebud, Custer, and Fallon Counties,” said Jim Atchison, Executive Director of Southeastern Montana Development Corporation and Community Advisory Committee member.

“These investments will truly reap sizable dividends within these rural communities.”

Learn more and apply at www.mtcf.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant. Only online applications will be accepted. For questions, please contact Local Community Foundations Program Officer, Taylor Crowl at (406) 603-4913 or taylor@mtcf.org.