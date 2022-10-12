Billings, MT. After surviving a more than twenty-foot fall from granite peak over the summer, one man wants the climbing community to learn from his experience and remember to be as prepared as possible when going out into the wilderness.

Greg Waetzig has been climbing for as long as he can remember and considers himself an expert in icy terrain. However, in mid-august when Waetzig pushed himself to climb Granite Peak, he also ended up pushing his luck.

Just fifty feet from the summit he missed a handhold and slipped twenty feet before tumbling farther down the side of the mountain, resulting in injuries all over Waetzig body.

But what he did after the fall, is what made the difference in his recovery.

"And then I was able to climb a little bit down that rock I stopped on and then start crawling slash scooting for an hour, back towards my bag. Luckily in that time got cell phone service and then was able to call my and let her know, I had fallen, and I'm hurt really bad, and I needed an evacuation."

Waetzig believes that his accident could have been prevented if he had taken his pack with his satellite radio up to the summit, or if he had planned the trip with another climber to spot him.

He hopes others in the climbing community learn from his experience.

Beartooth Mountain Guides where able to retrieve Waetzig's pack after the accident and Co-Owner of the Guides, Akio Joy, says accidents like this are not uncommon at Granite Peak.

"We regularly see unprepared people going for it, which is inspiring in a way because they are really giving their everything but it's also kind of scary." He went on to say many climbers underestimate the difficulty of the climb up Montana's tallest mountain, "for sure folks should try to be as prepared as possible, but just don't underestimate the climb."

As Greg Continues to recover at home, he is already planning his next adventure: climbing to the top of the tallest peak in Argentina as soon as he is able to.