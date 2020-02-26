Grandstands at MetraPark to be demolished

The Grandstands at MetraPark have seated hundreds of thousands of people along with hosting various events since its construciton in the 1940's. After having architect engineers come and evaluate the Grandstands for structural damage, it has been decided that there is only one solution to the problem.

Yellowstone County Commissioner is one of the people who is working closely with MetraPark officials during this process.

Pitman says "last year we had debris falling off the Grandstands and that caused us to start looking at where it was coming from in the actual structure itself. Within that we contacted CTA Architects and they did the structural engineering of it and they basically told us that we were looking at tearing them down."

Pitman says the demolition of the Grandstands will cost between $1 and $2 dollars with those funds coming from the county's general fund. County commissioners are in the process of sending out request for proposals to finalize the cost of the demolition, while also finding the most efficient way of tearing down the Grandstands.

Currently, there is no confirmation as to what events will be held at the new Grandstands but Pitman believes this process creates endless possibilities.

"With this happening in the fashion it did, it just opened up a whole other way of looking at this. We are dealing with the Montana Department of Transportation because of the street out here being re-done," says Pitman. "So landscaping, adding another lane for traffic, access in and out of the facility, it's all happening at the same time and converging on the potential of this campus."

Pitman says that the usual events that are held at the Grandstands during MontanaFair will most likely be moved to First Interstate Arena. Pitman goes on to say that they hope the demolition of the Grandstands will be done by the summer.

