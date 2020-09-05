Grandson builds a rollercoaster for 83-year-old grandfather

A wooded yard in Rhode Island is getting a lot of attention after a grandfather and grandson team converted it into a homemade amusement ride.

Dr. Fred Silverblatt still practices medicine and runs triathlons. Needless to say, he doesn't like to sit still.

A trait apparently handed down to his grandson, now 20 years old, and as evident in their latest project: a one way rollercoaster.

The rollercoaster was long-time dream of his grandson, Elliot Ryan, who is now studying to be a civil engineer.

Ryan should've been at college in spring, but campus shutdowns due to covid kept him home.

Ryan and Silverblatt had been working nearly every day since April to convert wood, nails, and a slide into their homemade thrill ride.

When Ryan put the finishing touches on his creation a couple weeks ago and grandpa Silverblatt was the first to test it out.

The pair say their plan for next summer is to add on to the coaster to make it even bigger.