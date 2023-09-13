Billings, MT-For over a quarter of a century, Phil and Mindi, (better known to some as Grandpa and Nan) have kicked off fall festivities at their farm in Billings.

Grandpa's Farm features fair food, assorted rides, several farm animals to meet, and now offers movies on an inflatable screen.

This year they are celebrating thee 30-year anniversary of Tim Burton's Halloween classic, the Nightmare Before Christmas, by not only showing the movie, but also featuring the characters in the large corn maze design.

But the owners know that while their farm is fun for all, it also provides opportunities for attendees to learn a thing or two.

Co-owner of Grandpa's Farm. Mindi Hopkin, says that the months of work are worth it, due to what she's able to bring to the table for others.

Mindi says, that "what makes it worth it for me is watching all the kids and adults too with smiles on their faces coming out and having a great time learning about all the stuff. Like kids didn't know that meat came from cows and pigs, so I think just the education and just the smiles of them having a fun time here is what keeps me going."

One of the largest draws at the farm each year is their amazing corn maze.

Which is not only a massive field of corn for visitors to get lost in and explore but a piece of art unto itself.

All ages are welcome and for younger guest's Grandpa's Farm also has a smaller maze to explore.

And in their 26 years of operation, the owners say that their farm has become something special to many in the county.

Phil Hopkin, the other Co-Owner for the farm says that they have "become a tradition for a lot of families and we see like Mindi said that we've seen people propose here, and ran into people that have said ' I was a snot nosed teenager running around, throwing corn in your corn maze, and now I'm out here bringing my kids here' so it's become a tradition that a lot of families look forward to."

Phil went on to say that "it's not fall if you haven't been out here to pick a pumpkin and ride all the rides. "

The for-fun family run farm attraction is now open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights until the end of October.