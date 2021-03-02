Grand Opening for Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Learning Center

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is opening a brand new learning center in the West End of Billings.

"We have been kind of a cornerstone in the community for adoptions and helping people relocate their lost pets, but we have so much more that we want to provide. So opening up this learning center allows us to do that," Triniti Chavez, Executive Director of YVAS said.

YVAS said the new center will provide more frequent and low-cost spay and neuter clinics, low cost vaccination and microchip clinics, educational classes, fundraisers and more.

"It'll also open all these doors for learning opportunities like hosting classes for responsible pet ownership," she said. "Lots and lots to help pet owners become even better or more equipped pet owners and then, once it's safe, we're going to open up opportunities for our young learners."

During the grand opening on Tuesday, dozens of guests could hold puppies and play with kittens while meeting with staff and learning more about opportunities to engage with the shelter.

If you missed Tuesday's grand opening, Chavez says there will be a lot more events coming up in March and April. More information is available here.