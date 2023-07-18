UPDATE: 12:29 p.m.

Grand Avenue has reopened following the fatal crash, according to a Facebook post by the Billings Police Department.

UPDATE: 9:04 A.M.

A man in his 70s died due to injuries he received from the crash at Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail Tuesday, the Billings Police Department said via Facebook.

BPD said the intersection will stay closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail is closed several hours Tuesday morning due to a "serious" injury crash.

The Billings Police Department said via Facebook the drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash were transported to nearby hospitals.

BPD said the intersection will be closed for several hours.

A crash team is at the scene investigating.

Drivers should seek a different route at this time.