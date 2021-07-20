BILLINGS - It was a rough year for companies in 2020, and businesses across the state are still feeling the affects from the pandemic. But an upcoming online event by Big Sky Economic Development, Montana Procurement Technical Assistance Center program, is hoping to change that.

Deanna Langman, the statewide program director, says government contracts can be a significant revenue opportunity to Montana businesses. According to USASpending.gov, in fiscal 2020, federal agencies ALONE purchased $711.3 million from Montana companies.

This is why the Montana Procurement Technical Assistance Center, or MT PTAC, holds their annual GovMatch event to connect local businesses with government agencies.

Langman says their matchmaking event will allow business owners to speak one-on-one in a virtual booth with federal, state and local agencies.

“The idea is for the companies to talk with these agencies, learn about business opportunities, learn about how their company might be able to sell their services to that particular agency and just get acquainted and exchange contact information and do some networking," Langman said.

This year's event will be fully virtual through a platform that allows both the company and agency to speak privately. Over 40 government agencies, like Boeing, the FDA, CDC and NASA will be attending the event.

She says it doesn’t matter if you’re a small business or a large Montana company, federal agencies can’t do their jobs without purchasing goods and services from local businesses.

“Don’t think it doesn’t mean your company because the government literally buys almost everything, all kinds of industries, whether it’s environmental or construction, might be healthcare, wildfire contracting, catering, you name it,” she said.

The virtual event is taking place Tuesday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After registering on the MT PTAC website, business owners can schedule their 15 minute one-on-one appointment with different agencies.

The event is completely free, and their website offers tips to help business owners succeed during the event.

To find a full list of government agencies attending and for more information, click here.