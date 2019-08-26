Governor Steve Bullock partakes in CNN Town Hall

KULR- If Governor Bullock fails to qualify for the September debate by Wednesday, that doesn't mark the end of his campaign.

He still has a chance to qualify for the October debate. On Sunday, the Governor was part of a presidential town hall on CNN.

The governor had a lot to say on a number of key issues. Governor Steve Bullock says he's all in, in this bid to be our nations next President.

Despite trailing in the polls he told panelists that even if he is not successful in his bid to secure the Democratic Nomination for President, he will not get into the Senate race to challenge Steve Daines.

Bullock did continue his recent trend of highlighting his own personal experiences dealing with key topics such as healthcare.

"My son Cameron was 12, is now 12 years old. He had a heart attack within 24 hours of being born. He had to be life-flighted out to Salt Lake (City) where we spent the first month of his life hoping he would live. Because we had a quality health care plan, that's what's allowed Cam to be where he is today," said Bullock.

He continued by saying "...recognize that the greatest stride that we made since medicaid, medicare was Obamacare. I want to build that, not start all over and I think you could do that with a public option."

Governor Bullock was also asked about gun violence.

"Why should we trust you to end this culture of gun violence, with your past opposition to universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons and current opposition to gun licensing?"

Bullock explained that his position as a gun owner has evolved with time and then turned his attention to explaining how he feels the NRA has also evolved.

"When I was growing up, the NRA used to be just a gun safety and hunting organization. Now it's a dark money fueled political organization to do nothing more than drive us apart. So we have make progress on this. Lowering those flags sitting there knowing there's a template for mass shootings, that's what got me to start looking at saying there are steps we can take like universal background checks. The vast majority of gun owners, the vast majority (of) NRA members think this makes sense," said Bullock.

The Governor closed on the remarks saying he's counting on gun owners to finally break what's happening in Washington.