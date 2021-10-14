HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte is seeking public comment on applicants to the 13th Judicial District (Yellowstone County) and the 18th Judicial District (Gallatin County) vacancies.

Individuals can submit letters of support or other comments on the applicants through Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

The following attorneys have submitted applications to the governor:

Thirteenth Judicial District Judgeship (Yellowstone County):

Alexander Roth

Jeana Lervick

Brett Linneweber

Charles Brent Brooks

Eighteenth Judicial District Judgeship (Gallatin County):

Andrew Breuner

Benjamin Refling

Audrey Schultz Cromwell

Martin Lambert

Letters and comments can be emailed to nominatejudges@mt.gov, faxed to 406-444-4151, or mailed to Attn: Hannah Slusser, Governor's Office, P.O. Box 200801, Helena, MT, 59620.

The submitted letters and comments will then be available for public view at nominatejudges.mt.gov.

According to a release, the Judicial Judge applicants must receive at least three letters of support to be considered for appointment by the governor.

Those appointees, who will be named no later than Dec. 13, are authorized to begin service in January 2022.