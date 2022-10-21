Governor Greg Gianforte visit New College of Osteopathic Medicine in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, Governor Greg Gianforte was in Billings to welcome the new Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine and his priorities for next year's legislative session regarding his health care agenda.

While the school is still under construction, the Governor toured the new college with the Founding Dean and Vice President of Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. David Park.

Dr. Park says, this new medical school will educate and train highly competent physicians to serve the diverse needs of tomorrow.

"This means partnering with others to expand clinical training opportunities for residents to more expediently and significantly increase the physician workforce we need to grow and expand residency training positions and programs and that's just as important as bringing a medical school to Montana.” says Dr. Park.

Governor Gianforte ads that as Montana's population continues to grow, the demand for healthcare providers also grows

"Here, a new pipeline of healthcare leaders will be built as students come here to learn, train, and graduate. Montana will have more doctors ready to serve with compassion, excellence, and integrity in our communities." Gianforte says.

Gianforte says the new college of medicine is in line with his plan to expand health care, make it more affordable, and increase medical billing transparency in 2023.