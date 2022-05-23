One on one graduation with Gov. Gianforte - 05232022

HYSHAM, Mont. -- It's graduation season and for one high school in rural Montana, they’re a graduating class consisting of one very inspirational student.

Daniel Hopf of Hyshem high school is the only senior in his class graduating this year.

Because of this, he wanted to do something big and after running through ideas – he finally came up with a solution ….

Daniel said, “My dad brought up the idea, why do you try inviting the governor, so from there on out I started writing up a letter, sent it through and he came forward.”

Every year governor Greg Gianforte picks one high school graduation to speak at and much to Daniel's surprise… governor Gianforte, said sure! And chose Daniel’s class of one to give his keynote speech.

“I got a very personal letter from the graduate. The single graduate at Hysham High School asked me to come and be the graduation speaker. He was just so earnest and I wanted to celebrate his milestone of graduating high school.” says Gianforte

His message to Daniel and any graduating senior was simple. It’s all about service and paying it forward.

He says, “there are some key lessons I learned in my life, about how to find satisfaction in purpose and in the work, you do to challenge yourself and find ways to serve other people.

“It was a more personal heartfelt graduation and I am very lucky for it to be just a class of one and have all those family and friends there to support me and I am very grateful for the governor coming to be my keynote speaker.” Daniel adds.