Governor Gianforte updates state on wildland fire response

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana continues to deal with nearly 50 active fires in the state, Governor Greg Gianforte held a news conference to give an update on the response to this prolonged fire season.

The governor repeatedly thanked the countless organizations that collaborated and shared resources to fight fires in communities across the state.

According to Gov. Gianforte, more than 800,000 acres have burned in Montana and 50 homes were lost this year. He believes a more proactive approach to land management will improve future fire seasons.

Last year, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation treated 11,000 acres, but the governor has challenged them to double that amount.

"We've also invested in 14 different cross boundary projects throughout Montana. These 14 active management projects throughout our state will create more resilient forests, improve wildlife habitat, increase recreational opportunities and support our local economies with good-paying jobs in the forestry products industry," he said.

Senator Steve Daines also spoke at the event saying he has introduced a bill, aiming to fix the cottonwood decision according to Dains’ Office, looking to combat any lawsuits that seek to prevent momentum with future land management efforts.