In Billings this afternoon, Governor Greg Gianforte touted the state's low unemployment numbers. He spoke alongside the Coalition for Protecting American Workers.

Governor Gianforte said his pro-job, pro-growth policies helped drive the unemployment rate down to 2.5% in December. The national unemployment rate is currently 3.9%.

Montana’s unemployment rate hit a new record low in December last year. It dropped slightly, and ended the year at 2.5%, which is down from 4.2% from the year before. The latest data from the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research shows employment numbers and wages were trending upwards a few months in to 2021.

"New businesses incorporated in the state last year was up 30% over any prior year. People are starting to see that we are making Montana a sanctuary for freedom in the free market, " the Governor said.