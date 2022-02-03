Greg Gianforte
Phillip Ohnemus

In Billings this afternoon, Governor Greg Gianforte touted the state's low unemployment numbers. He spoke alongside the Coalition for Protecting American Workers.

Governor Gianforte said his pro-job, pro-growth policies helped drive the unemployment rate down to 2.5% in December. The national unemployment rate is currently 3.9%.

Montana’s unemployment rate hit a new record low in December last year. It dropped slightly, and ended the year at 2.5%, which is down from 4.2% from the year before. The latest data from the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research shows employment numbers and wages were trending upwards a few months in to 2021.

"New businesses incorporated in the state last year was up 30% over any prior year. People are starting to see that we are making Montana a sanctuary for freedom in the free market, " the Governor said.

