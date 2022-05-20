BILLINGS, Mont. -- Last year, the state averaged 69 overdoses per month. Now Montanans who struggle with addiction have another option to get the help they need, as the Angel Initiative continues to grow across the state.

Governor Greg Gianforte stopped by the Yellowstone County Detention Center to announce Billings will now be one of several cities including great falls participating in the initiative.

Here's how it works, anyone seeking help from addiction and substance abuse can go to any participating law enforcement office and ask for help.

They will then be checked for anything that will disqualify them, like outstanding warrants or a registered sex offense.

If they have drugs, they can hand them over without any consequences. Then an office will call the angel line.

Sheriff Mike Linder says, this program is about helping people and building trust between the police and the community.

Saying, “We want to make it as comfortable as we possibly can. And that’s only by telling people that we are not here too if they come in to arrest them or try to surprise them, they have to want to do it.”

The next stop for the governor was at Billings Clinic for a collaboration with Big Sky Connect Care, to launch a statewide Health Information Exchange.

The Exchange will soon help different health care providers by making it easier to access patient information. Over half of Montana's hospital systems have already signed on.

No longer will providers have to log-off one system and onto another to see patient files, all the information goes into the Big Sky Connect Care Database.

Before the Health Information Exchange – if a patient went to Billings Clinic and then St. Vincent healthcare, doctors would not have patient information shared between the visits.

Director of the Diabetes Center at St. Vincent's, Justin Rudolph, says the exchange allows him to get to know his patients better.

Rudolph says, “Even before I see them in person or it may be a follow-up visit that another doctor has changed a medication and they are not sure of what it was and so I can quickly go to the exchange and see that information.”