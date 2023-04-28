On Friday, April 28, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 99 into law after much debate across the Treasure State.

The bill prohibits certain medical and surgical treatments, including puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for children struggling with their gender identity

It also enforces public funding restrictions for such treatments and imposes penalties on health care professionals and physicians performing those medical treatments.

The Governor vetoed the bill and sent it back to the Legislature last Monday with amendments, which were then read and passed by both houses.

Lauren Wilson, the President of the Montana chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics, said that the Governor's veto letter has several inaccuracies about this trans healthcare.

She said that any physical surgery that would alter a person's reproductive organs is not available in Montana and would not be performed on an individual under the age of 18.

Similarly, she said that any gender affirming medical treatment regimen that involves medication and more drastic measures is only implemented after strict guidelines and consultation with the parents of a child experiencing gender dysphoria.

This is a developing story. We will update the information as it becomes available.