Billings, MT- The mentorship program, called the Registered Apprenticeship Program, is apart of Governor Gianforte's Montana Comeback Plan. The plan focuses on building up the workforce in Montana.

Through this program, the governor says Montana added over seven hundred new apprentices in just the first half of 2022. Additionally, the state is on track to surpass the number of apprenticeships from the last three years combined.

But the governor believes this program impacts more than just the employees.

"Not only are we creating great jobs, we're also building homes and commercial buildings to fulfill the need we have in our communities."

Jason Tounsley, Co-Owner of Tounsley Electric, emphasized how essential programs like this are as interest in high labor jobs continues to decrease.

"There's a serious shortage of trained skilled laborers in the state right now, and we feel like the best way to move forward and solve that problem is work on the apprenticeship program and bring those kids from the ground up."

Through the mentorship program, individuals ca get real world experience in fields they are passionate about while still in school. This gives apprentices an opportunity for future employment after graduation and offers alternative career paths that don't require a higher education.

Some, like Owen Tounsely, believe experiences like this, put them ahead of their peers in the job hunt.

"I should have my journeymen's licensee by the time I'm 21, or 22. And I feel like that puts me at a huge advantage because I would already have a good career while most people are still trying to figure out what they are doing or they are in college."