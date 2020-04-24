BILLINGS, Mont. - In Montana, as we continue to see a decline in positive cases, Governor Steve Bullock continues to push forward with reopening the treasure state.

With the state reopening on April 27th, Governor Bullock stays phase one won't be much different than the stay at home order. As we continue to follow strict social distancing guidelines, Bullock says the actions Montanans took to flatten the curve must continue as we enter into this new phase.

"We won't be moving out of phase one if the curve doesn't remain flat. Montanans need to be as mindful as ever in this approach. For a lot of Montanans, particularly our most vulnerable this phase should be substantially the same as the stay at home period. The more protective actions Montanans take now and in the coming weeks the more likely we will keep the curve flat," says Bullock.

Doctor Marc Mentel, the president of Montana Medical Association says the MMA is strongly in favor of slowly reopening the state in a step-wide fashion while carefully balancing the benefits and risk. He goes on to say that the plan will ultimately require the effort of every Montanan working together.

"We need to take incremental steps to reopen our economy by prioritizing those activities that have the most benefit with the lowest risk while simultaneously monitoring an increase in COVID cases. We will still need to embrace hand washing, perform scrupulous cleaning, maintain social distancing policies, wear face masks and use personal protective equipment for fire suppression," says Dr. Mentel.

Bullock says moving forward into phase two all depends on how we as a community act and how the virus acts. At this time, Governor Bullock has no time constraint on when phase one will end or when phase two will begin.