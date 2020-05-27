Governor Bullock visits mass Coronavirus testing site in Big Horn County

CROW AGENCY, Mont. -- Present at Wednesday's sentinel surveillance mass COVID-19 site was Crow Tribe Chairman Alvin Not Afraid Jr. and Governor Steve Bullock.

Governor Bullock says he has been working to secure more Coronavirus tests that would be administered not just for the county, but for the reservation.

Crow Tribe, Big Horn County Public Health and other county health agencies were on scene administering tests. Governor Bullock recognizes the efforts from these agencies, along with those on the state, local and federal levels. He praises the efforts of these groups while they continue to combat the Coronavirus in an effort to keep Montanan's safe.

"We all have the same goal. The same goal is to make sure we mitigate and contain any additional cases. We give people the comfort of being able to get tested and we can proceed together as a state. This is sort of the prefect example of everyone working together to get things done," says Bullock.

A second sentinel surveillance testing site in Big Horn County will take place May 28th at Hardin High School from 10am-6pm. Those wishing to be tested are required to bring valid I.D. and provide an operational telephone number and physical address (not P.O. Box) for follow-up with testing results.