Governor Bullock visits Billings firefighters

Governor Bullock stopped by Billings Fire Station 1, located at 2305 8th Avenue North, to thank the firefighters and chat with them about keeping healthy.

The governor also chatted with Billings firefighters about the Firefighter Protection Act that was recently passed. It provides coverage for firefighters who get a variety of diseases, especially several types of cancer. Firefighters also had the opportunity to show the governor what steps they are taking to protect themselves from the carcinogens that result from fires.

Billings Firefighter Shawn Obrien said, "It gave us an opportunity to show him and everyone else that, although the presumptive bill did get passed, there are things we are doing at the ground level to be proactive in cancer."

Obrien said they change their protective outer clothing right after fighting a fire. They also have special wipes for their skin that are designed to remove carcinogens. And, they have cleaning supplies for their gear that they use after every fire.

Obrien said, "I think we all understand cancer a lot better than the guys who are starting to retire right now. I think when you first came on 20 years ago, we didn't have the research to understand properly what we were being exposed to. Where now, I think when we are hired, we understand that there is an inherent risk. We are going to be exposed to different carcinogens and materials and synthetics that are going to put us at a higher risk."

Governor Bullock said he gives credit to the fire department for taking steps to protect themselves.