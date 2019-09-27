Governor Bullock Outlines Public Lands Plan

Governor Bullock has announced his five part public lands plan that he would integrate if elected president.

The first part is to protect public lands. Bullock aims to keep public lands public by reversing the Trump Administrations rollbacks on national monuments and by fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The second part is to propose legislation to increase funding for the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and to support the Recovering America's Wildlife Act, which he hopes will protect natural resources.

Step three includes $16 billion in maintenance backlog which would allow local and state governments to clean up public lands with abandoned mines.

The fourth part includes Native American Tribes working with park services as partners in federal land management and also recruiting more people of color for leadership positions in land management agencies.

Lastly, Bullock says he wants to increase the amount of free days at national parks and guarantees that entrance fees will not increase.

If elected president Bullock says he hopes to direct the Departments of Interior and Agriculture to achieve net-zero emissions on public lands by 2030.