Governor Bullock: Large Gatherings Contributing to COVID-19 Cases

BILLINGS, Mont. -- We are one week into the state-wide mask mandate, but Governor Steve Bullock says Montana is still seeing a rise in cases due to large gatherings. Bullock says he understands people's desire to socialize, but he is asking Montanans to do so responsibly.

"As much as we all want to be with family and friends, to socialize, or to celebrate life events, these decisions can have long reaching impacts and effects. We all need to work together and find ways to gather safely," he says.

Bullock says a cluster of cases involving a collegiate sports team and friends led to 20 positive cases spreading out to 80 close contacts, and those contacts later connected to additional cases in 3 other counties.

"Another example, a wedding in Montana was attended by individuals who later tested positive for COVID-19, and were infectious during that wedding. This sparked new cases in the community. These new cases attended other social events while they were infectious," he continues.

He said in a separate event where good social distancing was practiced, no new cases were identified.