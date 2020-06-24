KULR (Helena)- Containing those clusters, so they don't grow, staying at home if you're feeling sick, and wearing those masks when you can't social distance.

Governor Bullock hit on a few topics in Wednesday's press conference.

The biggest takeaway, though, from today's press conference, epidemiology. Epidemiology is a branch of medicine that deal with incidence, distribution, and the control of diseases.

Contact tracing was discussed.. Especially among those asymptomatic individuals. During Wednesday's press conference, we heard from Dr. Jim Murphy, Chief Epidemiologist of Montana, who said it's key to start understanding the trends of the virus.

"COVID is a notifiable condition in Montana, that means that it's reportable, if a laboratory or a health care provider is making a diagnosis or presumes someone has COVID, they have to report it to their local health department. Immediately after their report, the local health department starts an investigation and they have a few key things in mind when they do this," says Dr. Murphy.

He says they want to identify where the illness came from, they want to determine who is at risk, and they want the person to isolate.

Governor Bullock also made a mention of the reopening of assisted living and nursing homes to some extent. KULR-8 will be following that and will provide more updates as they come.