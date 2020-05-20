BILLINGS, Mont. -- During his press conference Monday afternoon, Governor Bullock said Montana continues to have the lowest number of positive cases and hospitalizations per capita in the country. With that, comes the ability to enter the second phase of reopening the state.

New to the Phase Two directive is the authorization of concert halls, bowling alley's and other places of assembly to operate. These businesses will have to operate with reduced capacity and must follow physical distancing guidelines set forth for group gatherings. These businesses must also partake in CDC sanitation protocols.

Included in the Phase Two directive is allowing restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casino's to begin operating at 75% of their capacity. According to the directive, these businesses should continue social distancing guidelines. In addition, gyms, indoor group fitness classes, pools and hot tubs can operate at 75% capacity only if they can adhere to physical distancing guidelines will continuing with frequent sanitation.

Also effective June 1sat, the 14-day self quarantine for out-of-state travelers and residents returning from another state or country will be lifted. The directive states that the Montana National Guard will still continue to conduct screenings of passengers at Montana's airports and train depots.

The governor encourages employers to continue telework if possible.

The directive reiterates if you are not feeling well to stay home. If you do go out, health leaders continue recommending you wear your mask.

For the full Phase 2 directive, click here.