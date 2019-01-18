The Billings Chamber of Commerce is one of 380 chambers joining the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to sign a letter, calling on congress and the administration to end the government shutdown.

Billings Chamber of Commerce is collecting stories and narratives of the impact the shutdown is having on local businesses in Billings.

President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, John Brewer, says local businesses downtown have told them they've had less traffic in their businesses during the shutdown.

"The top two states impacted our Montana and Alaska based on population of federal workers with our national lands and other things here," said Brewer.

They sent out a survey to chamber members to get a handle on the impact the shutdown has had on the local economy.

"There may be some opportunities in there for us to help promote our member businesses in the community to encourage visitation and offer some

kind of relief to the effected employees for them to continue to enjoy their quality of life by attending dinners and events in our community at a discounted rate," Brewer said.

L.P. Anderson Point S Tire and Auto Service is one local business who has lost government employed customers due to the shutdown.

Owner Jared McDermott says his company works with federal agencies such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service.

He says they are seeing a reduction in the number of government vehicles coming in for service due to the shutdown.

McDermott adds, the impact on his business is noticeable, and he knows he's not the only local business feeling the pinch.

"A lot of those people aren't working right now and as a result, we're not seeing those vehicles come in for service. Those people need to get back to work because they have families to support and they need tires on their own vehicles on their own vehicles that they're probably not getting right now because they don't have a paycheck," said McDermott.