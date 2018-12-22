The government shutdown in Washington will cause some scaling down of services at Yellowstone National Park.

According to park officials, Yellowstone will remain open. You will be able to access the road from the park's North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance at Cooke city, Montana.

Commercial services in Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower will be available. Commercial services in the interior of the park will also be available. Concessioners are currently providing funding for road grooming so that oversnow access to the interior is possible.

Guided snowmobile trips, commercial or not, will be allowed. Park staff will provide emergency services and law enforcement. All park regulations are in effect as normal.

So, what has been affected? There will be no park staff at the entrance stations. The park website and social media sites will not be maintained. All administrative offices will be closed until the government reopens.

For more information, go to www.nps.gov/yell.