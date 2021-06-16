CHEYENNE, Wyo. - After the announcement of a federal judge blocking President Joe Biden’s pause on new oil and gas leases, Governor Mark Gordon released the following statement in response to the decision:

“This preliminary injunction is outstanding news for Wyoming and our energy workers. It confirms the position we have maintained since this “pause” was implemented. The Biden Administration has in fact put in place an unlawful, de-facto moratorium, causing economic harm to states like ours that rely on lease sale revenue to fund our schools and critical functions of government. We were not consulted prior to the moratorium taking effect, further underscoring the fact that this administration is operating off of an imbalanced and myopic approach to tackling climate change. We are hopeful that a similar ruling will be issued in the case filed in the District Court of Wyoming.”