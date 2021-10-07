CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon joined other governors in Mission, Texas to call for policy changes at the U.S-Mexico border and announce 10 policy solutions addressing the crisis at the southern border.

The “Joint Policy Framework on the Border Crisis” includes calls to continue to refuse entry to individuals coming into the country due to the COVID-19 public health risk (Title 42 health restrictions), fully reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) established by prior administration, which require asylum seekers to return to Mexico to await a court hearing, and dedicate additional federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking.

During the trip, Gov. Gordon met with Texas Department of Public Safety officials and toured the Rio Grande by boat, according to a release. Border officials noted that Mexican cartels dominate the drug and human trafficking markets due to the current situation.

Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation figures show a significant increase in the amount of fentanyl that is being seized in the state since 2019.

“Wyoming citizens are impacted by a failure of the Biden administration to engage in its Constitutional duty to secure our border,” Gov. Gordon said. “Seeing the conditions and hearing firsthand from agents on the ground made it clear that a different approach is needed and more resources are necessary to secure our border from drug trafficking and human smuggling.”

Last month, Gov. Gordon joined 25 other governors in signing a letter to the Biden administration requesting a meeting with the president on the issue. An offer to meet has not be received.