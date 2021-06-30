CHEYENNE, Wyo. - A letter inviting the National Rifle Association (NRA) to explore relocating to Wyoming was sent by Governor Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan.

“We have no corporate tax, no personal income tax, no franchise tax and no gross receipts tax, which is why Wyoming is ranked first by the Tax Foundation in their 2021 State Business Tax Climate Index,” the letter reads.

A release from Governor Gordon says he is a lifetime member of the NRA, and believes the right to bear arms is fundamental.

The release says Secretary Ed Buchanan is an avid hunter, firearms enthusiast and longtime member of the NRA.

“Wyoming citizens value our state’s customs, culture and pro-second amendment laws,” Governor Gordon said. “We will always protect personal freedoms, and those of businesses involved in the firearms industry. All of this, plus our great hunting and other outdoor opportunities, make Wyoming an ideal place for the National Rifle Association to consider home.”

You can read the full letter here.