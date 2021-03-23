BILLINGS - Governor Greg Gianforte received warning from wildlife officials Tuesday, after he trapped and killed a wolf ten miles outside the Yellowstone National Park boundary.

According to a release from the Humane Society, Gov. Gianforte had not previously completed a necessary trapping education course before the hunt, which is a violation of state hunting regulations.

The governor's violation comes as new bills aimed at increasing the killing of Montana's wolves, grizzly and black bears are poised to head to his desk.

"Governor Gianforte just spit in the face of millions of people who come from all over the world to see wolves and other wildlife in Montana," Amanda Wight, the program manager of wildlife protection at the Humane Society of the U.S. said. "Not only is trophy hunting wolves, especially a beloved wolf from Yellowstone National Park, ethically wrong, but economically and ecologically it makes no sense. Wolves keep ecosystems healthy and biologically diverse and are a huge draw for tourists. Yet, with the stroke of his pen, Governor Gianforte could soon set a similar fate in stone for hundreds more of Montana's wolves, as the legislature is poised to send a number of bills aimed at slaughtering the state's wildlife to his desk."

In response to the violation, Gov. Gianforte's Press Secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote, "After learning that he had not completed the wolf-trapping certification, Governor Gianforte immediately rectified the mistake and enrolled in the wolf-trapping certification course. The governor had all other proper licenses. The governor will carefully review any bill that the legislature sends to his desk."