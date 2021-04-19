MONTANA - Governor Greg Gianforte signed off on two bills Monday morning that will bring some changes to the voting process in the state.

The first, SB 169, requires a photo ID to vote in an election.

"Photo ID is already required for routine activities, like traveling on a plane or replacing a cell phone," Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen said.

Republicans argue it will make elections more secure and accurate, but those against the idea say voter fraud was never a real issue in Montana.

"We have no data that voter fraud is occurring under the current laws, and we ask that you not make them more complicated," Sam Forstag, with ACLU of Montana, said.

The other bill, HB 176, ends same day voter registration and changes late registration to noon the day before an election.

"I don't think it's unreasonable to say that you are registered the day before an election," bill supporter Ed Halland said.

But people with physical handicaps testified against the bill.

"It makes it more difficult for people with disabilities to vote, and we are very against that," Joel Peden, with Montana Association of Centers For Independent Living, said.

Each of the bills' sponsors have advocated for different voter rules since the beginning of the session, Senator Mike Cuffe for SB 169, and Rep. Sharon Greef for HB 176.

"We're making it a bulletproof process so we know that only Montana citizens are voting in Montana elections," Sen. Cuffe said.

"Changing the statute is a best practices approach to protect against voter fraud and ensure voter integrity," Rep. Greef said.