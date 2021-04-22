HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 35 and House Bill 98, both of which aim to help equip the state with tools needed to raise awareness and protect Montana's indigenous persons.

"The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis has tragically impacted far too many families in Montana, and let me be clear. it must end," Gov. Gianforte said. "In Montana, Native American's make up about 7% of the population but they account for 26% of missing persons."

House Bill 98 extends the MMIP task force, while House Bill 35 establishes a MMIP review commission at the Montana Department of Justice.

Representative Sharon Stewart-Peregoy sponsored House Bill 35 and is hopeful these bills will bring safety to indigenous persons.

"It's important, as Montanans, to come together and to be able to ensure we have our young women, our young men, our people safe, our children safe," she said.

Cheryl Horn, the aunt of Selena Not Afraid who went missing in January 2020 before she was found dead, was also in attendance for the bill signing. She said she is thankful for the efforts displayed by the legislature.

"Thank you for continuing to fight because it's not over. Like we said, we might be here again in two years, but so far we're doing good. I just appreciate—not just I—every family I speak for appreciates everybody in this room."

Thursday afternoon Gov. Gianforte also signed Senate Bill 4, aimed at the task force.