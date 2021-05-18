HELENA, Mont. - On Tuesday, Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Billl 701, which implements Montana's adult-use recreational marijuana program and authorizes the Healing and Ending Addiction through Recover and Treatment (HEART) Fund.

“Since January, we’ve been focused on implementing the will of Montana voters in a safe, responsible, and appropriately regulated manner. House Bill 701 accomplishes this,” Gov. Gianforte said. “From the start, I’ve been clear that we need to bring more resources to bear to combat the drug epidemic that’s devastating our communities. Funding a full continuum of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs for communities, the HEART Fund will offer new supports to Montanans who want to get clean, sober, and healthy.”

The governor introduced the HEART Fund on his fourth day in office in his Roadmap to the Montana Comeback budget. Using marijuana tax revenues, a portion of the tobacco tax settlement, and a federal Medicaid match, the HEART Fund will invest $25 million/year to provide for a full continuum of substance abuse prevention and treatment programs for communities.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, community-based NGOs and non-profit groups will be eligible to receive funds from the HEART Fund.

You can view a graphic illustrating how the HEART Fund aims to fill gaps in our current continuum of care for substance abuse below: