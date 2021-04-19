HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte on Monday signed a bill into a law that its sponsor had previously said is a "mechanism for safeguarding our children."

Republican Representative Neil Duram of Eureka sponsored House Bill 207, which generally revises Montana's school bus safety laws. More specifically, it addresses lighting on school buses.

School districts now have the option of putting additional red flashing lights on their school buses.

Along with having four lights, two red and two amber, on the fronts and backs of buses, they can opt for more red lights on the front and back, and between three and six-feet in height.

Supporters of the law said that it's all in a effort to make drivers more aware of stopped school buses and children crossing in the front or in the back of a bus.

The law goes into effect immediately.