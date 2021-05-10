MONTANA - Governor Greg Gianforte released a proclamation Monday, making the week of May 9 through the 15 Police Week, and May 15 Peace Officers Memorial Day in Montana.

In regards to the proclamation, Senator Jon Tester released the following statement:

“Montana’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, and this year has tested them like no other. But our officers and their families need more than our gratitude, they need their government to defend them by providing the tools and resources to do these challenging jobs effectively and safely. It’s our responsibility to ensure we’re meeting their needs during changing and challenging times—whether that’s making sure cops and first responders can stay on the beat by allowing towns to recoup pandemic revenue losses, or cutting red tape for the families of fallen officers to access earned benefits. They uphold their duty to protect us, and I’ll always fight to make sure we’re doing the same.”