HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte issued a proclamation marking Monday, March 29 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in Montana.

According to a release, the governor’s proclamation recognizes Vietnam veterans, and their families, for their selfless service and sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

You can read the proclamation below or by clcking here:

WHEREAS, the United States was engaged in the conflict in the Republic of Vietnam from 1957 to 1975; and

WHEREAS, 8,744,000 United States service members were on active duty during this brutal conflict between August 4, 1964, and January 27, 1973; and

WHEREAS, more than 36,000 Montanans served and sacrificed to serve our nation during the conflict, including 267 who were killed in action or died of wounds; and

WHEREAS, Native Americans from Montana Tribes also served during this period, including eight who made the ultimate sacrifice; and

WHEREAS, 21 Montanans are recognized as prisoners of war or missing in action, of which five returned to home soil since the end of the Vietnam conflict and 16 remain unaccounted for; and

WHEREAS, more than 30,000 Vietnam veterans call Montana home;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Greg Gianforte, Governor of the State of Montana, do hereby proclaim March 29, 2021, to be

WELCOME HOME VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

in Montana in recognition of all Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.